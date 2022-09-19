Turkish citizens with fake residence permits caught at Calafat border crossing point

The border policemen at the Calafat Border Crossing Point caught two Turkish citizens, who presented to the border control fake residence permits, bearing the insignia of the Belgian authorities, thus intending to reach Germany.

According to the Territorial Service of the Border Police (STPF) Dolj, at the Calafat border crossing point, a 33-year-old Bulgarian citizen, driving a minibus, presented himself for the border control on his way in to the country, accompanied by two Turkish citizens. At the border control, the two passengers presented passports issued by the Turkish authorities and residence permits bearing the insignia of the Belgian authorities.

"During the preliminary checks, the police found that the residence permits presented to the control do not meet the form and substance of authentic documents, being completely false. During the investigations, they declared that they procured the documents of travel when they were on the territory of Bulgaria, in exchange for the amount of 2,000 euros each. The persons in question thus intended to reach to Germany," informs STPF Dolj.

The border policemen proceeded to interrupt the travel of the persons in question, and according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, the driver, the Turkish citizens and the minibus were taken over by the Bulgarian authorities in order to continue the investigations. AGERPRES