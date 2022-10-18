Two coins of an exceptional value enter national historical heritage

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, informs that he has signed the contract for the purchase of two coins of an exceptional value for the national historical heritage.

The coins in cause are Aureus Hadrianus AD 117 - 138, unique in public collections in Romania, and Solidus Gratianus AD Aug. 367 - Nov. 375.

"It is for the first time, as far as we know, that after 1990 the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Culture, makes such an acquisition. This is another first, after the acquisition this year of the Eliade and Cioran manuscripts and after the acquisition in 2017 of the Florica villa that belonged to the Bratianu family. I am extremely happy and proud that these premieres took place during my terms in office. Today I brought to the national heritage the coin Aureus Hadrianus AD 117 - 138, unique in public collections in Romania, and the coin Solidus Gratianus AD Aug. 367 - Nov. 375, of which there is only one more, both coins being classified in the legal category Treasury of the national cultural heritage," said the Minister of Culture, on Tuesday, in a post on his Facebook page.

He specifies that the two coins will be given to the National Museum of Romanian History in Bucharest, "where they will be kept as they should and will be exhibited for the joy of lovers of Romanian history." AGERPRES