Two shipments of textile waste brought from Germany, returned from border by Romanian authorities

Two shipments of textile waste of 22 tonnes brought from Germany were denied entry into the country through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point by the Romanian authorities, as the recipient company from Covasna did not meet the legal requirements to receive such goods, told Agerpres.

"Commissioners of the National Environmental Guard - Arad County Commissariat prohibited the entry into the country of two shipments of waste with clothes and clothing with a total amount of 22 tonnes. The waste had been shipped from Germany and was intended for an economic agent from Covasna county, who does not own a recovery facility, a mandatory condition stipulated in the legal provisions for waste transfer," the Arad Environmental Guard informed on Tuesday.

According to the institution's most recent report, in September, the vast majority of checks conducted by Arad commissioners took place at border points, respectively 360 out of 425. 17 fines worth 395,000 RON were imposed for various irregularities found.