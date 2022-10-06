UDMR's Kelemen: We can provide the necessary quantiy of electricity, gas, firewood for winter

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor claims that Romania can provide the population, for this winter, with the necessary quantities of electricity, gas and wood, while adding at the same time that there was no discussion in the Government about a possible blocking of energy and grain exports.

While in Arad on Thursday, Kelemen Hunor was asked if the Government will be able to give assurance that the population will get through the winter well."Today, everything we know means that we won't have problems with energy and we won't have problems with basic foods either. The government is concerned and looking for solutions, yesterday we made the decision for firewood as well, and we can ensure all the necessary quantities of electricity and natural gas for this winter. (...) There will be problems in the future, however, because we do not control the price for electricity, for natural gas, we did not create this situation, but we are doing everything we can and in the limits of the budget to ensure the best possible conditions for this winter," said the Deputy PM.Asked if the issue of blocking energy and grain exports was raised in the Government, Kelemen Hunor stated that there were no such discussions, but that "it wouldn't be that extravagant to discuss such a thing either."The head of the UDMR is attending, in Arad, the Romanian-Hungarian Reconciliation Park, in commemoration of the 13 generals executed at the end of the 1848-1849 Revolution, an event that the Hungarian community holds every year on October 6.