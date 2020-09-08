UEFA U21 Championship qualifiers: Malta v Romania line-ups

Romania's youth side coach Adrian Mutu has made four changes in the starting line-up from the match versus Finland for Tuesday's UEFA U21 Championship 8th Group qualifier against Malta to be hosted by Malta's Centenary Stadium in Ta 'Qali.

Mutu will start with Chindris and Oprut in the defensive replacing Pascanu and Boboc; Casap has come to the middle instead of Ciobanu, and Costache was added in the attack to replace Ganea.Romania come after a 3-1 away win over Finland, while Malta lost a home match to Northern Ireland (0-2).Starting line-ups:Malta: 12. Timothy Aquilina - 5. Kurt Shaw, 2. Jean Borg (captain), 4. Nicholas Pulis, 14. Alexander Satariano - 13. Zachary Grech, 21. Ayrton Attard, 6. Shaun Dimech, 10. Jan Busuttil - 16. Portelli Nevin, 9. Paul Mbong. Coach: Silvio Vella.Substitutes: 1. Andreas Vella - 3. Connor Zammit, 7. Aidan Friggieri, 8. Neil Frendo, 11. Myles Beerman, 15. David Xuereb, 17. Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, 20. Dejan Debono, 22. Andrei Spiteri.Romania: 1. Andrei Vlad - 19. Darius Harut, 15. Andrei Chindris, 6. Virgil Ghita (captain), 3. Raul Oprut - 8. Carlo Casap, 14. Marius Marin, 22. Darius Olaru - 10. Dennis Man, 21. Valentin Costache, 7. Valentin Mihaila. Coach: Adrian Mutu.Substitutes: 23. Horatiu Moldovan - 2. Radu Boboc, 5. Catalin Itu, 9. George Ganea, 13. Alexandru Matan, 16. Claudiu Petrila, 17. George Alexandru Cimpanu, 18. Radu Dragusin, 20. Andrei Ciobanu.Referee: Gergo Bogar; assistant referees: Istvan Albert, Gergo Vigh-Tarsonyi; fourth official: Csaba Pinter, all from Hungary.