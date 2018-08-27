UK Ambassador: Political life, turbulent worldwide; here to listen, learn and understand

United Kingdom Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble stated on Tuesday with regard to Romania's political situation that "political life is turbulent" everywhere in the world, specifying that he came to our country to listen, learn and understand.

Everywhere in the world political life is turbulent. I cannot discuss Romania's political situation because I don't know it. I have read extensively, I've heard a lot but until now I haven't experienced anything and I'm here to listen, I hope to learn and I hope to understand. (...) It is almost a normal situation, Andrew Noble told his first press conference since taking office as UK Ambassador in Bucharest.He was asked whether he is worried about there being a polarisation, both at the level of the society and that of Romania's political class.Moreover, asked about the 10 August protest in Bucharest, Ambassador Andrew Noble specified that he hasn't talked to many people in our country, adding that "the most important aspect" for a diplomat is "to listen."I am new here. I haven't talked to many people from Romania so far. (...) I only presented my letters of credence with the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday and I am here to learn, listen and understand, Andrew Noble specified.Furthermore, he specified he wouldn't be "a serious diplomat" were he to make from the very beginning "some remarks about the internal situation" in Romania.