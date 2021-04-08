The University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Iuliu Hatieganu" of Cluj-Napoca is first in Romania in the SCIMAGO 2021 ranking of academic and research institutions and number 683 worldwide.

"SCIMAGO 2021: UMF "Iuliu Hatieganu", the top university in Romania in the field of research. The University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Iuliu Hatieganu" of Cluj-Napoca is number one in the top 31 higher education institutions in Romania included in the SCIMAGO 2021 ranking, going up by two positions from the occupied position of 2020. In the global ranking, which includes 4126 higher learning institutions, UMF "Iuliu Hatieganu" is among the first 1000 universities in the world, on 683 spot," according to a press release sent on Thursday by UMF Cluj.

In 2020, at UMF "Iuliu Hatieganu" there were over 80 ongoing research projects and 836 scientific articles published in ISI-listed magazines."The research, coordinated with integrated and internationalisation vision, sustainable through projects, is one of the priorities of our activities as an advanced research institution. Through the scientific research projects that we are conducting, we are maintaining and growing national and international recognition, the prestige and competitiveness, in a context in which this aspect is more and more important, on a global scale. Due to the efforts of the staff and researchers of our universities, we are placed among the best of the best and proudly and responsibly contribute to developing scientific, medical and pharmaceutical research," declared the rector of UMF "Iuliu Hatieganu" of Cluj-Napoca, prof. dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu. AGERPRES