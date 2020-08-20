Unemployment rate in Bucharest up to 1.29 pct in July

The unemployment rate recorded in Bucharest, in July, was of 1.29 pct, a 0.29 pct increase over June, according to the data published on Thursday by the Municipal Agency for Employment of the Labor Force (AMOFM).

Thus, at the end of July, in the AMOFM records there were 15.290 unemployed persons, of whom 8,167 women. Of the total of 15,290 persons recorded, 4,410 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefit, and 10,880 were unemployed with no benefit.In age groups, the segment of unemployed aged 40 to 49 totals 4,387 persons, in the 30-39 age category there are 3,686 persons, and unemployed persons aged 50-55 numbered 3,023.Another 2,407 unemployed persons are aged over 55, 1,420 unemployed are in the 25-29 years old category while 367 persons unemployed are under 25.