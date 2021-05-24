Unemployment rate remains at 1.21% in Bucharest, in April

The unemployment rate remained at 1.21% in Bucharest, in April 2021, according to data from the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), with 14,891 unemployed registered, of whom 8,061 women, agerpres reports.

In March 2021, the unemployment rate in Bucharest was 1.21%.

According to an AMOFM Bucharest release, out of the 14,891 unemployed, 4,466 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits, and 10,425 were unpaid unemployed.Unemployed people with high school education have the highest share in the total number of jobless people registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest (34.24%), followed by those with higher education (26.90%), and 18.72% graduated from the vocational / arts school and jobs. Unemployed people with a high school level represent 16.90% of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education - 2.11%, and those with primary and uneducated education - 1.13%.The structure of registered unemployed on the level of employability is as follows: 1,983 people very hard to employ, 4,479 hard to employ, 4,349 medium employable, and 4,080 are easily employable people.The classification in an employability category is made as a result of the profiling activity of the persons registered in the AMOFM records.