UNICEF Rep, impressed by social services granted by Brasov-based bodies, NGOs

UNICEF

The representative of UNICEF in Romania, Anna Riatti, on Wednesday declared herself "very impressed" by the social services offered by the institutions and NGOs in central Brasov, in her first visit to a city in Romania.

The CATTIA refugee center, established by the Brasov municipality together with several NGOs, received the recognition of UNICEF and the Government of Japan as a Blue Dot in a network of support points dedicated to refugees from Ukraine, organized under the auspices of UNICEF and financed by the Government of Japan, Agerpres informs.

Anna Riatti visited the Integrated Community Center for Children within the Brasov Social Assistance Directorate, the Blue Dot Center from CATTIA, and on Friday she will meet with the representatives of the Roma community in Brasov on Carierei street and with the Local Children's Council, a project that carried out through a partnership between the municipality of Brasov and UNICEF.

