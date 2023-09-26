USR, Force of Right Party file constitutional challenge against bill Gov't intends to push through

The opposition's Save Romania Union (USR) and the Force of the Right Party will take the fiscal overhaul bill the government is about to assume responsibility for to the Constitutional Court, USR Chairman Catalin Drula said on Tuesday.

"Today we announce the Constitutional Court challenge filed jointly by the USR and the Force of the Right against the tax-raising law the Ciolacu government engages responsibility for. This morning we publicly released the opinion issued by the Justice Ministry's experts, which consists of dozens of pages of arguments for the unconstitutionality of this law, for reasons of illegality, abuses of law this text abounds in, all of which was ignored by minister Alina Gorghiu who, going against the experts in her own apparatus, gave a favorable opinion despite all these arguments for the law's unconstitutional character. We will submit the challenge to the Constitutional Court of Romania, complete with the reasoning of unconstitutionality of the USR and Force of the Right experts, but I would also add those of the Justice Ministry," Drula said at the Palace of Parliament, agerpres reports.

He added that in her zeal to support Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, JusMin Alina Gorghiu "has disregarded the arguments of unconstitutionality."

"There are reasons of unconstitutionality starting with the violation of the existing legislation, the Tax Code, the Fiscal Responsibility Law, the Romanian Constitution is being trampled on. Practically, at this moment Marcel Ciolacu governs by decree. Then we go to the reasons related to double taxation, to the fair distribution of the fiscal burden, all the principles of law and fiscal responsibility of a state are being treaded upon for the sake of supplying the party clientele with the money needed to fill those car trunks we saw the other day," the USR leader argued.Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu rejected on Tuesday allegations about "some sort of antagonism" between the Ministry of Justice and the rest of the government, specifying that the opinion on the fiscal-budgetary draft package is favorable, and that part of the observations are included in the regulatory act worked out by the Finance Ministry.