USR: Government, unable to explain concretely how support will be provided for vulnerable people

Save Romania Union (USR) criticized the Government, on Thursday, in relation to the implementation of the 1,400 RON aid intended for vulnerable people to pay their energy bills, noting, at the same time, that the minister of Investments and European Funds, Marcel Bolos, stated that payment to suppliers through these cards will be possible after March 1, told Agerpres.

"PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and PNL [the National Liberal Party] leaders started boasting as early as November 2022 how vulnerable people will receive 1,400 RON aid for paying energy bills, but, at the beginning of January 2023, the Government is unable to explain concretely how the support will be granted, the building managers do not know how they will release the documents and they have no idea who should instruct them, and the potential beneficiaries - about 2.8 million households, according to MIPE estimates - are downright stunned (...). Moreover, minister Bolos now says that payment to energy suppliers through these cards will be possible from March 1 onwards, namely when the winter is over," informs a press release from the USR sent to AGERPRES.

According to USR, the energy card for paying bills is yet another proof of "chaotic" implementation.

"One has to print, put in the envelope, send by post, request a debt validation certificate from the owners' association, go back to the post office, stand in line to fill out a postal order for payment. And this several times, precisely for the most vulnerable among Romanians. This is the digital Romania of the analogue PSD - PNL Government, which established a method so cumbersome that those with real needs cannot benefit from it. Most of the beneficiaries are people about whom the state institutions know all the necessary details : that they have the right, what the address of the place of consumption is, who their energy supplier is. For this significant lot, it would have been much simpler for the ministry led by Marcel Bolos to pay directly to the supplier, and for people to receive a lower bill, without so many additional costs, without waiting in line, without a ring binder folder," declared USR deputy Radu Miruta.

USR also criticized the Government for not updating the price of wood annually, something that affects the aid that the Ministry of Labour must provide for heating the homes of families and single people who are entitled to social assistance based on Law 416/ 2001.