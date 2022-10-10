USR summons Defence Minister to Parliament over Ukraine peace negotiations suggesion

The Save Romania Union Chamber of Deputies group requests Defence Minister Vasile Dincu to attend the Government's Question Time in Parliament to explain his statements regarding Ukraine's peace negotiations, which cause prejudice to Romania's partnerships with the EU and NATO, the political formation informs according to a release.

"It's not the first time that the Defence Minister fully proves his incompetence, but his latest statements according to which NATO and the US should negotiate with Russia, because Ukrainian politicians cannot allow the loss of territories are crossing a red line. We understand that the Social Democratic Party - just like the other parties from the old political class - is full of Russian mouthpieces, but it is unacceptable for the Romanian Minister of Defence to publicly express positions that are in dissonance with our European and international partners. We are waiting for Mr. Dincu to explain in Parliament why he is increasingly embracing Kremlin's rhetoric, as we are also waiting for Mr. Ciuca and Mr. Ciolacu to take a stand against the increasingly deplorable performance of Minister Vasile Dincu," USR Lower House floor leader Ionut Mosteanu said, Agerpres informs.

Vasile Dincu declared on October 8 at private broadcaster Prima TV that negotiation is the only chance for Russia to make peace with Ukraine. According to him, Russia has the resources to carry on with the war.

"It would be ideal to reach a situation of negotiation, even if this were to result in a frozen conflict, negotiation would still be better than what is happening now, with all this destruction of human lives and property," Dincu said.