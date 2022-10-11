USR's Drula: I demand that President Iohannis dismiss Lucian Bode as Minister of the Interior

Save Romania Union (USR) leader, Catalin Drula requested on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis dismissed the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, stating that he is "a corrupt minister, because of whom Romania risks not entering Schengen."

"The Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, ran away from Parliament today, where he had to give explanations in the scandal of the BMWs purchased with dedication. It is very serious, and even if Lucian Bode is only an executor for Iohannis in this scandal (.. .), it is very serious in the context of Romania's accession to Schengen. A corrupt minister of the interior endangers Romania's accession to Schengen and I am demanding that Iohannis dismiss him. That is why we called him with a motion before Parliament, to be dismissed by Parliament," Drula said at Parliament, told Agerpres.

The leader of the USR claims that the accusations of corruption against the political class in Bucharest represent the "nail" on which the goal of Romania's accession to Schengen hangs.

He pointed out that "those who ran away from the Parliament at the last moment did not end well politically".

The permanent office of the Chamber of Deputies decided, on Tuesday, that the simple motion against the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, be debated and voted on next week.