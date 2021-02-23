Vaccination campaign against COVID-19/29,344 persons immunised in the past 24 hours

The National Committee for Vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 29,344 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 19,662 - Pfizer, 75 - Moderna and 9,607 - AstraZeneca, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 17,412 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, and the second dose was received by 11,932 people.

To date, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 1,438,432 doses have been given to a number of 836,860 people, of which 235,287 received a single dose and 601,573 both doses.In the past 24 hours, 211 side effects were reported, of which 4 were local and 207 were systemic.Since the start of immunisation campaign, there have been recorded 4,576 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.CNCAV mentions that 14 side effects are being investigated.