Valeriu Gheorghita: The vaccination coverage rate of 50% has been exceeded in Bucharest

The president of CNCAV, Valeriu Gheorghita, specified on Tuesday that in Bucharest there is a vaccination coverage rate of over 50% of the eligible resident population, over 12 years, reaching 50.15%, and 40% of counties, including Bucharest, have a vaccination coverage rate of over 30%, agerpres reports.

"Currently, at the level of Bucharest, the vaccination coverage rate of 50% of the eligible resident population has been exceeded, over 12 years, more precisely it is 50.15%, followed by Cluj County, which has a vaccination coverage rate of 46 In summary, 40% of the counties, including the municipality of Bucharest, have a vaccination coverage rate of over 30%, approximately 55% of the counties have a vaccination coverage rate between 20 and 30% and there are two more counties, Giurgiu And Suceava, which have a vaccination coverage rate of almost 20%, around 19.7%," Valeriu Gheorghita said in a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He informed that approximately 581 vaccination centers are currently active, with 837 flows, in the perspective of dose administration 3.At the same time, regarding the balance of vaccinations, the head of CNCAV mentioned that by September 20, more than 5.38 million people were vaccinated with at least one dose, 5.26 million people having the complete scheme.