Virgil Popescu: ANPC withdrew non-compliant masks from market; report with infringements noted to prosecutors

The non-compliant masks were withdrawn from the market by the inspectors of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), and the report containing the infringements noted and fined will go to the General Prosecutor's Office, said, on Thursday, on his Facebook page, the Economy Minister, Virgil Popescu.

"As I said previously, protecting the population is the priority. For that reason, Romanians have a right to know that we are taking care of this aspect and, with the aid of the ANPC, we are watching the market for the safety of each of us. (...) My message for citizens: non-compliant masks were withdrawn from the market by the ANPC and, even more so, fines were issued to those not respecting the law. We are not sweeping anything under the rug, as the Social Democrats are used to doing! Romanians need to know they're protected. And, I repeat, I urge Romanians to seek masks produced in Romania, because they're good quality, they're authorized, they're accredited and they're the best on the market! The report containing infringements noted and fined by the ANPC inspectors is leaving for the General Prosecutor's Office," the minister mentioned.

Virgil Popescu stated on Wednesday that half the masks on the market do not protect against COVID, and the Economy Ministry will issue an order requiring sellers to mention the information in the case of non-compliant products.

He said that, following controls made by the ANPC, there were countless irregularities found.

"I am disappointed by the quality of the protection masks on the market at this moment. If I tell you that half the masks sold, at this time, in distribution networks - hypermarkets, pharmacies, warehouses, importers - do not respect, meaning they do not protect, you'd say I'm exaggerating, but this is the reality. I want to give a very clear message that this should stop. We cannot accept for masks that do not protect the population to be sold," said Popescu.

According to him, the ANPC has issued fines worth 18 million RON to traders that were selling such non-compliant masks.