WHO Regional Director for Europe: Romania succeded in proving health workers' dedication

Romania has very well succeeded in proving institutional capacity, community solidarity and the heroic devotion of its health workers, said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, as he participated on Wednesday in the event "Climate change, the human-nature relationship and public health" organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on the occasion of the World Health Day, agerpres.ro confirms.

Romania is a positive example in the region, having taken comprehensive and timely measures to handle this unprecedented state of emergency. Despite the fact that this pandemic continues to raise problems, Romania has very well succeeded in proving its institutional capacity, community solidarity and the heroic dedication of its health workers. I am very happy that my native Belgium has acknowledged the merits of a Romanian doctor from Piatra Neamt, Catalin Denciu, declaring him the hero of the year 2020, said the WHO official.

At the end of 2020, doctor Catalin Denciu sustained serious burns while trying to save several patients from the fire that broke out at the ICU ward of the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital last November.

He was transferred to a hospital in Belgium for medical treatment. Another ICU doctor and two nurses were also slightly injured in the fire that also killed ten COVID-19 patients.