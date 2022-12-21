WinterTour, ten weekends of fun on new slopes in Romania

Ten weeks of fun, between January 7th and March 12th, on the new slopes in Romania awaits winter lovers at the 10th edition of the WinterTour, reads a statement sent on Wednesday by the organizers, told Agerpres.

"WinterTour makes an atmosphere for the 10th consecutive year on the slopes of Romania. Sinaia is the surprise destination of the anniversary season. The 10th edition of the Winter Tour will take place between January 7 and March 12, 2023, for 10 weekends, on 9 slopes in Romania. The entertainment caravan has prepared, also for this season, contests with prizes, apres-ski parties, snow concerts, free ski lessons for beginners and games, both for skiers and snowboarders, as well as for mountain and nature lovers," the release says.

Every weekend, from January to March, the WinterTour stops on another slope in the country. The activities take place in the fun lounge usually installed at the base of the slopes. Activities begin in the early hours of the morning and last until the evening. Those who arrive at the lounge can participate in dozens of winter games with prizes, challenges, but also relax on the down-armchair or warm up in the tent. Saturday night is the time for apres-ski party or concerts on snow. Access to all winter tour activities is free of charge.

"Last year we organized at the Muntele Mic Borlova, Winter Tour Challenge, a crazy competition on the snow between 3 champions in skiing, downhill and rally: Ania Caill, Mihai Anisan and Simone Tempestini. We tested our limits, and the people on the slope had a full show! But, most importantly, is that we have gathered around us, after nine years of the event, a super community of winter sports lovers from the country, people who live life to the fullest. We all have to go down the slopes or reach the depths. We try to give that impulse: live, enjoy life. Be fully alive!", declares, according to the press release, the organizer of WinterTour, Tiberiu Pop.

WinterTour 10 kicks off on the weekend of January 7-8, at the Borsa Olympic Slope, northern Maramures County, and then continues the journey on Prahova valley to Azuga, Predeal and Busteni. The month of February begins in the dream landscapes of Muntele Mic, returns to Borsa for another memorable end of the week, then crosses the north of the country to Rarau, Cavnic and descends to Buscat, in Cluj County. The last weekend of WinterTour 10 marks a new slope on the map of the oldest winter event in the country: Sinaia