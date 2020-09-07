World Press Photo exhibition to be unveiled at National Art Museum on Wednesday

The international photojournalism exhibition World Press Photo will be unveiled on Wednesday, at 11:00, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR).

"This is the third year in which we organize, together with the Eidos Foundation, the international photojournalism exhibition World Press Photo at the National Museum of Art of of Romania. We support ideas, messages and, above all, we want to convey emotions together - elements that frame and define photography. We offer the public not only fragments of immediate reality, but rather sequences from our lives, in a context that marks the whole of humanity socially, in terms of health and spiritually. This year's exhibition will be the witness in images of the present and will write history," said Cristina Verona Tobi, interim manager of MNAR, according to a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.According to the organizers, 4,282 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,996 photos to World Press Photo this year, of whom only 44 photographers reached the final selection of the jury.The exhibition can be visited until September 30, from Wednesday to Sunday, between 11:00 and 17:00.The event in Bucharest is organized by the Eidos Foundation and is part of the annual international exhibition World Press Photo, touring the world, being mounted in over 100 spaces in over 45 countries and visited by over 4.5 million people at each edition.Visitors are asked to support the organization's efforts to limit the spread and of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by strictly adhering to the mandatory rules of personal hygiene, physical distance and access to the museum.