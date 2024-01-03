100 million euro loan from World Bank to improve judicial services

Romania will receive a 100 million euro loan from the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development - IBRD) to improve judicial services, according to the agreement ratified by law on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Agreement, the Ministry of Justice is designated as the implementing agency and as such is delegated full authority and responsibility for the implementation of the Project on Strengthening the Basis for Improving the Delivery of Judicial Services.

Thus, the Ministry of Finance will enter into a subsidiary agreement with the Ministry of Justice, setting out the rights and obligations of the parties in the implementation of the Project and the application of the Loan Agreement.

Romania's contribution to the financing of the Project shall be provided from the State budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Justice, within the limit of the equivalent in lei of the amount of 34 million euro, which includes expenses for services and compensation related to the expropriation procedure under the law on expropriation for public utility, necessary for the realisation of objectives of national, county and local interest, with subsequent amendments and additions, and the salaries of the staff of the Directorate for the implementation of projects financed from external loans within the Ministry of Justice.Payment of public debt service on the loan, repayment of principal, payment of interest, commissions and other costs related to the loan, shall be provided in accordance with the legislation in force on public debt, through the mechanism related to repayable financing contracted by the Government of Romania, through the Ministry of Finance, in order to finance the state budget deficit, refinancing and early repayment of government public debt.