10,000 security alerts, stopped by DGPI's IT security structure

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic imposed the necessity of accelerating the digitalization process, so that the DGPI efforts were oriented in the direction of these evolutions, where activities were carried out, supported for finishing the accreditation process of the IT storage network, processing and broadcasting, in electronic format, of classified information from the class of professional secrecy for several subordinate structure in MAI (Ministry of Internal Affairs)," according to the DGPI's stocktaking report for 2020, published on Wednesday.

"The CERT-INT structure within DGPI collected and correlated over 1,730,000,000 events, where over 10,000 security alerts were extracted, evaluated and stopped. Regarding complex activities carried out by the workers of the general directorarte on the level of classified information, approvals were granted for over 10,000 security certificates / authorizations for access to classified information, state secrets and approximately 24,000 certificates / authorizations of access to classified professional secrecy information," the quoted source shows.Protecting MAI's information has also been done in regards to classified contracts of the Ministry to commercial entities, where the specific security verifications were made, which led to the release of over 40 approvals for industrial security."In the context of emphasizing risks in the area of cyber security, DGPI has carried out intense activities through the CERT-INT structure for increasing the resilience of IT&C systems of MAI, developing staff's security culture, but also detecting and quick investigating cyber aggressions," the quoted source mentions.These actions resulted in sending towards institutional beneficiaries, in accordance with the "need to know" and "need / responsible enough to share" principles, a number of approximately 5,000 information products.