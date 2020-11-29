1,250 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICUs, 13,200 people admitted to hospitals, 787 retest positive

As many as 13,200 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,250 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Countrywide, 48,541 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 11,978 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 69,194 people are in quarantine at home and 68 in institutionalized quarantine.

A number of 787 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the re-testing, apart from newly confirmed cases, the GCS informs.

According to the GCS, 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours following national tests.