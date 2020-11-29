 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

1,250 patients infected with COVID-19 in ICUs, 13,200 people admitted to hospitals, 787 retest positive

digi24.ro
covid-19

As many as 13,200 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of which 1,250 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Countrywide, 48,541 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 11,978 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 69,194 people are in quarantine at home and 68 in institutionalized quarantine.

A number of 787 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following the re-testing, apart from newly confirmed cases, the GCS informs.

According to the GCS, 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours following national tests.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.