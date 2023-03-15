13-15 June 1990 Association requests leaders of parliamentary parties a law to redress damages of Mineriad's victims

The "13-15 June 1990" Association sent on Wednesday an open letter to the chairmen of parties and parliamentary formations in which they request a law to repair the moral and material damages of the Bucharest Mineriad, expressing their "deep disappointment" for the attitude of MPs, arguing that they "continue to mock" these victims.

"The '13-15 June 1990' Association, a civic organization campaigning for the observance of the rights of the victims of the June 13-15, 1990 Mineriad, shows its deep disappointment with the attitude of MPs who, almost 33 years after the Mineriad, continue to mock the victims. Thus, in the Chamber of Deputies there was registered the draft law on the granting of rights to the victims of the Bucharest Mineriad from June 13-15, 1990, PL-x 79/15.02.2023. The draft law was tacitly passed by the Senate. At this moment , the draft law is blocked in the specialized committees of Parliament,"according to the letter sent to the chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National liberal Party (PNL), the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the Right Force Party.

The document mentions that the completion of the criminal investigation in the 1752/1/2017 Mineriad case is still being delayed, and "the victims who are still alive are still seriously harmed," adding that out of a number of 1,389 people on the list of the Military Prosecutor's Office, who were injured parties in this case, more than 700 people have died.

The Association also showed that the Romanian state was internationally condemned for the serious violation of the fundamental and constitutional rights of the Romanian citizens who participated in the successive protests in the University Square - Bucharest from April 22, 1990 to June 13, 1990, and the Romanian authorities started investigations in order to identify and punish the culprits.

The "13-15 June 1990" Association highlighted in the letter that, as of 2014, Romania was forced by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to continue the investigations in the case no. 47/P/2014, the investigations being conducted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - the Military Prosecutors Section.