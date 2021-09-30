176 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, including two in children

Another 176 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are 89 men and 87 women.

Of the 176 deaths, two were in the age group 0-9 years, five in the age group 30-39 years, 10 in the age group 40-49 years, 12 in the age group 50-59 years, 32 in age group 60-69 years, 62 in the age group 70-79 years and 53 in the age group over 80 years.As many as 165 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, eight deaths had no comorbidities, and for eight deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of the 176 patients who died, 163 were unvaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. Of the 13 vaccinated patients, 11 had comorbidities, one had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for one patient so far. The vaccinated patients who died were aged between 58 and 86.No previously unaccounted deaths were reported.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 37,041 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.