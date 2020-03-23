18 medics, 9 nurses, tested positive for 2019-nCoV, admitted in Section of Infectious Diseases of SJU Suceava

As many as 18 medics from the Emergency County Hospital (SJU) Suceava (6 pct) and nine nurses (2 pct) tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), all being admitted in isolation in the expanded section of Infectious Diseases, according to a press release from the SJU.

The cited source states that, since the first cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Romania, SJU Suceava "has made every effort and took all possible measures to prepare the medical unit for cases of infection with the new coronavirus," namely investments in the Infectious Diseases and Pneumology sections, preparation of the space for the sample analysis lines, acquisition of the equipment and materials necessary to protect the sections against the virus, given the major difficulties created by the suppliers that were delivering from China."Unfortunately, we have encountered both undeclared cases regarding travel history or contacts with people from risk areas, as well as with a global crisis regarding protective equipment, a situation that is not specific to Suceava County Hospital, but to all the hospitals in the world at this time. It was not negligence on our part, we did everything we could and purchased all the protective materials we found on the market. Some of the suppliers did not respond, others terminated the contracts, because there was nowhere to purchase from," the SJU Suceava press release further shows.AGERPRES