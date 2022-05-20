18,000 charging stations for electric cars, nationwide, until 2026, through PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced in western Cluj, on Friday, that a total of 18,000 charging stations for electric vehicles will be accomplished until 2026, through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"There is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there are funds allocated so that, nationwide, these charging stations to be installed, at least, at the moment, on the main routes, in order to support those that have electric cars. Also, at the level of local authorities there are already ongoing actions," Nicolae Ciuca specified during a press conference.AGERPRES