 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

18,000 charging stations for electric cars, nationwide, until 2026, through PNRR

Facebook
statii incarcare masini electrice

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced in western Cluj, on Friday, that a total of 18,000 charging stations for electric vehicles will be accomplished until 2026, through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"There is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there are funds allocated so that, nationwide, these charging stations to be installed, at least, at the moment, on the main routes, in order to support those that have electric cars. Also, at the level of local authorities there are already ongoing actions," Nicolae Ciuca specified during a press conference.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.