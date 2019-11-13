2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: Mrs. Dancila ill-informed, I have no civil, nor criminal legal problems

President Klaus Iohannis claimed on Wednesday that the head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, is "ill-informed" in the matters of his houses, stating that he has no civil, nor criminal legal problems.

"There is no vulnerability, but Mrs. Dancila is ill-informed. I don't know who is informing Mrs. Dancila. I don't have any legal problems, neither in civil law, nor in criminal law. There's not six houses, there's five. In the meantime, one was eliminated. This matter, this problem, appeared when I was in politics, in 2000. Then it was created by the PSD so it can be used by the PSD in the electoral campaign. Do you realise how much creativeness in the PSD! Since 2000, in each campaign they came out with this. I believe people have understood in the meantime," said Iohannis, in a press conference organized at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.

He mentioned that he bought those houses "legally and honestly".

"I don't reproach myself for anything. I am an honest man. I bought them absolutely legally and honestly, and those matters that were debated in justice are matters of civil suits and I heard, I think Mrs. Dancila said something, that I'm a sort of criminal myself. I never had a criminal case in the sense of being criminally investigated neither for this, nor for anything else. That someone wrote a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office, they should put it in a folder and write something that's true. I am not afraid at all. I have nothing to hide. Things are relatively clear and I don't think we need to go over them again in detail. They were debated in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2014. I believe it's enough," Klaus Iohannis said.