2019PresidentialElection/ Kelemen Hunor: Censure motion, intentionally pushed as close as possible to election campaign

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor considers that the censure motion was intentionally pushed as close as possible to the election campaign.

"They pushed the censure motion as close as possible to the election campaign. (...) It was an intentional matter. They pushed as quickly as possible and if it can stay this way until the first round ...", Kelemen Hunor said Tuesday evening at Realitatea TV private broadcaster.In his opinion, the censure motion should have been tabled at the beginning of September, in order to have in the presidential election campaign "debates about the future of Romania from the point of view of the candidates"."As far as I am concerned, it was very clear. The censure motion should have been submitted on the first day of September, and this government crisis would have been finished long ago. Either the motion passed, or the Government remained, and now we could have had debates on the future of Romania from the point of view of the candidates for the Presidency of Romania. Now (...) we are talking about things that are important, which are extremely useful, that you have to form a Government, but we are not talking about what the presidential campaign means, the vision of the president, the vision of the candidates about Romania", said Kelemen Hunor.