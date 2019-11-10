2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: Result, very good for rebuilding right-wing

The People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, described the result obtained by him, according to the first exit-polls, as a very good one for re-establishing the right and center politics in Romania.

"The result is good, in the context in which we had no debates in the campaign, we had a Government crisis. I think it is a very good result, starting from which we can built for the future. It is clear that the force that manifested itself in these elections will be an unmistakable segment in the re-establishment of the right and center wing in Romania," said Paleologu at the campaign headquarters.

According to the poll conducted at the exit from the polls by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES, National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate, President Klaus Iohannis, obtained 38.7 percent in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative, Viorica Dancila, 22 percent, and USR PLUS candidate , Dan Barna, 16.1 percent, and on the following positions: Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 8.2 percent; Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.2 percent and Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) - 4.6 percent.

The exit poll conducted by the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group shows that Iohannis obtained 39 percent, Dancila - 22.5 percent, and Barna - 16.4 percent, Diaconu - 7 , 9 percent, Theodor Paleologu - 6.1 percent and Kelemen Hunor - 3.9 percent.