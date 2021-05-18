22 migrants from four countries, found hidden in truck, at the border with Hungary

Border police officers from western Arad County have discovered 22 migrants from Syria, Somalia, Egypt and Ethiopia who tried to cross the border into Hungary illegally, hiding in a truck loaded with electronic equipment.

The truck, registered in Romania, was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, steered by a Turkish citizen, was transporting electronic equipment for a Polish company.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, 22 foreign nationals were discovered hiding in the cargo compartment. The people were taken over and transported to the district headquarters for further investigations," the Arad Border Police said on Tuesday.

Authorities have determined that the migrants are from Syria, Somalia, Egypt and Ethiopia, aged between 15 and 39.

Border police officers are conducting investigations, with foreigners at risk of being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally, and the driver for migrant smuggling.