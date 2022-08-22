2.7 milliion euro investment in Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital's Clinic modernisation, endowment

More than 2.7 million euros, of which 80% represent European funds, will be invested in the expansion, modernisation and endowment of the Outpatient Clinic of the Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital (SJU), which will be located on the ground floor of the sanitary facility, in a space where it had functioned until more than 15 years ago.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday by the institution, in the next period, expansion, modernisation and endowment works will begin at SJU in order to relocate the polyclinic, from Musetelui street to the ground floor of the hospital, located on Revolutiei 1989 boulevard, where it functioned well over 15 years ago, Agerpres.

"On Monday, August 22, 2022, the site was handed over to the builder who won the auction in order to start the construction and fitting out work of the new polyclinic," the release states.

The value of the investment is 13,237,807 lei, that is, about 2.7 million euros. The co-financing of the Alba County Council, which coordinates the hospital's activity, is 2,751,072 lei, and 10,486,735 lei (about 80%) are European funds.

"The operation of the polyclinic in the hospital building, on the ground floor of buildings C and D, is necessary both for patients and for the staff who contribute to the performance of the medical act, primarily so that they no longer have to travel between the two locations. The comfort conditions and the provision of high-performance medical equipment will lead to the improvement of the quality of the medical services provided by the hospital and to the increase in patient satisfaction. Also, the waiting time for patients will be reduced," the release reads.

According to the cited source, the project involves, in addition to construction and development works, the purchase of 539 new medical equipment.

Accessed with the support and involvement of the Alba County Council, the project "Extension, Modernisation and Endowment for the Integrated Outpatient Clinic of the Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital" is financed through the Regional Operational Programme (ROP).