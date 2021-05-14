30 illegal waste containers discovered in Constanta Harbor, returned to sender in Germany

30 containers that arrived from Germany carrying waste, for the same company in southeastern Prahova County, were discovered in the past two days in the Constanta Sud Agigea Harbor.

"In the 12.05 - 13.05.2021 period, border policemen, in cooperation with workers from the Constanta Environment Guard, the Constanta Sud Customs Bureau and representatives of the FRONTEX Agency, have identified 30 containers arrived from Germany, for the same company in Prahova County which is conducting import activities to Romania," the Coast Guard informs on Friday.

Following checks, the Environment Guard workers established that the nearly 600 tons of waste cannot be allowed free circulation on Romanian territory, the load to be returned to the sender, in Germany, reports agerpres.