3,076 cases of COVID-19 in over 44,000 tests done in last 24 hours, 14 children infected

As many as 3,076 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, from over 44,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, agerpres reports.

Until Thursday, nationwide there have been 1,755,179 cases of COVID-19, including 9,919 reinfected patients, tested positive for a period longer than 180 days since first contracting the disease.

According to the GCS, 1,618,583 patients were declared cured.Nationwide, there have been 10,587,297 RT-PCR tests done and 5,015,191 quick antigenic tests.In the last 24 hours there have been 13,968 RT-PCR tests done (8,018 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,950 upon request) and 30,768 quick antigenic tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 676 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.

As many as 12,559 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 178 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.



According to the source, 1,632 patients are admitted to intensive care, down from the previous day, including 14 children.



On Romania's territory, 66,093 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 12,957 people are in institutional isolation.



Furthermore, 60,200 people are in quarantine at home, and 72 in institutional quarantine.