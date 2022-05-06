 
     
37 foreign citizens discovered in freight truck, other 14 in building near border

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

Border policemen with the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point discovered, on Thursday, 37 citizens from Pakistan and India who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in a freight truck registered in Romania and driven by a Romanian citizen, loaded with plastic casseroles.

Furthermore, as part of activities conducted in the line of prevention and combating of illegal migration, border policemen with the Nadlac Border Police Sector discovered 14 foreign citizens, 9 from Turkey and 5 from Syria, hidden in a building near the border.

All the 51 foreign citizens, who intended to illegally reach a state in Western Europe, were taken over and transported to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigations. AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
