 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

5-km line of trucks ahead of Nadlac II border crossing point;drivers wait at least 150 minutes

www.news.ro
camioane cozi graniță

A five-kilometer line of trucks has formed on Wednesday, up ahead the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, on the pan-European highway, and the waiting time to complete the border crossing formalities to enter Hungary is at least 150 minutes, told Agerpres.

Representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that only three exit arteries are opened for heavy traffic at the Nadlac II, because of "the lack of personnel from the Hungarian authorities."

The Arad Border Police mentioned that the border crossing formalities are done jointly with the Hungarian authorities, therefore, the number of arteries which can be opened is limited by the number of policemen assigned by the neighboring state.

In order to enter Hungary, truck drivers have to wait at least 150 minutes, in a five-kilometer line on the highway.

The Highway Police told AGERPRES that the heavy tonnage vehicles are stationed on the emergency lane, and police patrols were mobilized on the highway to ensure traffic flow.

At the Nadlac I (National Road 7), only one control lane is opened for trucks leaving the country, also because there are not enough Hungarian policemen. At the Varsand Border Crossing Point, where two arteries are available, it takes 90 minutes to enter Hungary.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.