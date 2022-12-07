5-km line of trucks ahead of Nadlac II border crossing point;drivers wait at least 150 minutes

A five-kilometer line of trucks has formed on Wednesday, up ahead the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, on the pan-European highway, and the waiting time to complete the border crossing formalities to enter Hungary is at least 150 minutes, told Agerpres.

Representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that only three exit arteries are opened for heavy traffic at the Nadlac II, because of "the lack of personnel from the Hungarian authorities."

The Arad Border Police mentioned that the border crossing formalities are done jointly with the Hungarian authorities, therefore, the number of arteries which can be opened is limited by the number of policemen assigned by the neighboring state.

In order to enter Hungary, truck drivers have to wait at least 150 minutes, in a five-kilometer line on the highway.

The Highway Police told AGERPRES that the heavy tonnage vehicles are stationed on the emergency lane, and police patrols were mobilized on the highway to ensure traffic flow.

At the Nadlac I (National Road 7), only one control lane is opened for trucks leaving the country, also because there are not enough Hungarian policemen. At the Varsand Border Crossing Point, where two arteries are available, it takes 90 minutes to enter Hungary.