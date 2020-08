500,000 laptops, tablets to be refunded from European funds under gov't decision

The Ministry of European Funds will come up with an emergency ordinance to refund approximately 500,000 laptops and tablets from European funds for local public administrations, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Friday at a government meeting.

"Prime Minister, my fellow ministers, at today's meeting, will be able to debate several bills. The Ministry of European Funds will put forth an emergency ordinance to refund approximately 500,000 laptops and tablets from European funds for local public administration valued at 100 million euros," said Turcan, responding to a prime minister's question on the latest developments in the pieces of legislation for the preparation of the new school year.