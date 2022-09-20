 
     
63rd meeting of Committee of Legal Advisers on Public International Law, Bucharest, September 22-23

The 63rd meeting of the Committee of Legal Advisers on Public International Law (CAHDI) of the Council of Europe will take place, September 22-23, at the Palace of Parliament, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release.

The organization of this meeting in Bucharest takes place in the context in which Alina Orosan, Director General for Legal Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serves her second-term as the CAHDI chair.

This session's agenda includes topics regularly addressed by the CAHDI, as well as current topics regarding the application of international law in cyberspace or the debate on the implications of Russia's aggression against Ukraine from the perspective of public international law.

The CAHDI participants will also have an exchange of views with the president of this year's session of the International Law Commission (CDI), Dire Tladi, on the report of this body's current session. The CAHDI sessions are not public.

On the sidelines of this session, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the CAHDI, is organizing, on September 21, 2022, an international seminar on the "State obligations on immunities of State officials under international law" topic.AGERPRES

