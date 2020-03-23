 
     
72-y-o woman dies to coronavirus, raising death toll to 4 cases in Romania

A 72-year-old woman infected with the novel coronavirus has died on Monday morning, raising the death toll to four persons in past two days, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

"She had been confirmed positive for COVID-19," the source adds.

The 72 year-old woman had been admitted to the northeastern Suceava County Hospital with associated chronic disease (diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses), with no epidemiologic context (no travel history, no contact with a confirmed positive person). AGERPRES

