946 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 40k tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 946 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, out of 40,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

Until Sunday, 1,094,870 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,053,507 patients have been declared cured.Countrywide, up to this date, 9,041,399 RT-PCR tests and 2,316,895 rapid antigen tests have been processed.In the last 24 hours, 15,339 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,179 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,160 on request) and 24,661 rapid antigen tests.Besides the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 145 people were reconfirmed positive.