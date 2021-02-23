Abolishing Justice Crimes Investigation Section, discussed by JusMin Ion with German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion met on Tuesday with the German Ambassador to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, a context in which they discussed, among other things, the abolition of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section (SIIJ).

According to a Ministry of Justice's release sent to AGERPRES, the two officials spoke about topics of interest on the domestic and European agenda, as well as about bilateral cooperation in the field of justice.

"You are in a very important period for Romania, in which you can correct what has happened in recent years. All the steps taken in the right direction are long-term gains for the rule of law and democracy in Romania and at the same time for our common Europe," said Cord Meier-Klodt.The quoted source mentions that there were discussions also about the process of correcting the laws of justice and abolishing the SIIJ, another topic of interest being the consolidation of the fight against corruption."We have the opportunity to repair and build the normative and institutional framework on justice in Romania. We must prove that we are on the right track and that changes are taking place in real terms. The dialogue with the member states of the European Union, both bilaterally and in the context of the Rule of Law Mechanism, provides us with the opportunity to identify existing good practices that will generate initiatives at national level. Thus, the Rule of Law Pact, adopted by the German authorities in January 2019, would be such an example," Minister of Justice Stelian Ion said.