About 90 flights, cancelled or delayed at Romanian airports in past month and a half (analysis)

Nearly 90 flights have been cancelled or delayed at airports in Romania over the last month and a half, most often to London, Frankfurt and Rome, as well as to Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara, reveals a recent analysis carried out by a European TPA claims service provider.

"We are talking about companies that have only a few aircraft, in some cases just one, which is why any delay or malfunction is difficult to remedy. Communication with passengers is flawed and the passengers find out at the airport that their flight is delayed or even cancelled. Last week, the phone line was permanently busy taking calls from tourists unhappy with how companies such as Air Bucharest, Onur Air and Fly Egypt treated the issue of delayed flights," says Cees Werff, FlightClaim.ro's CEO.

According to statistics, in the past two weeks alone, four flights were reported as having troubles - cancellations or delays of more than 4 hours - a flight departing from the Henri Coanda International Airport, one departing from Iasi and one departing from Cluj-Napoca.

Overall, since May 1, there have been nearly 90 delayed or cancelled flights operated in Romania.

Most of those flights, 27, were operated by Wizz Air, 23 by Tarom. At the same time, destinations with the most frequent delays are: London, Frankfurt, Rome, Munich, as well as also domestic destinations such as Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara.

Depending on the length of the delay, passengers are eligible for claims of between 250 and 600 euros per person, plus other expenses. Claims are granted for cancellations or denied boarding in case of departures from Romania or from airlines registered in the European Union.