Acting AgriMin Oros outraged by PNL's woeful condition, says leadership should resign

Acting Minister of Agriculture, unaffiliated Senator Adrian Oros, considers that the entire leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) should resign because of the formation's current "woeful" condition.

"A victory on bent knees! The PSD leader has drained them off. The entire Liberal leadership should resign for the woeful condition they have driven this historic party into. For the artificially created chaos, when they blew up the ruling coalition, exacerbating the economic crisis that came on top of the health crisis, and for the way they betrayed the electorate that voted for a right-wing coalition capable of developing Romania. None of them is less guilty, they voted on command, with no discernment, like mechanical puppets, under the pretense of the 'national interest'," Oros wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He also brings to mind that at the PNL Congress, the winning team promised to keep the PSD away from government for at least 7 years.

"Now, just two months after the Congress, the same weird characters prove their consistency and tell us that they are entering a governing pact with PSD for 7 years. A victorious pact, signed on bent knees. Now, that they have been left outside, some of the main artisans and supporters of the glorious project have begun to demand the head of the bringer of this 'new breath.' It's expectable that many of these deserving descendants of the Bratianu statesmen will try to whiten their image by throwing Citu overboard. I tell them something else: Resign, all of you! All the political pygmies of the party and state! Get your paws off the National Liberal Party!," is Adrian Oros' message.