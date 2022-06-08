The activity of the National Council for Digital Transformation (CNTD) has been resumed, with the first meeting due to take place on June 22, the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania (ADR) announced on Wednesday.

"The Authority for the Digitalization of Romania (ADR) announces the resumption of the activity of the National Council for Digital Transformation (CNTD) - the advisory body of ADR, without legal personality, created to strengthen the collaboration between the public sector and private and civil society organizations. During the COVID-19 pandemic 19, the activity of the National Council for Digital Transformation could not be sustained in the rhythm and manner that ADR had proposed at the launch of this forum. With the lifting of the restrictions generated by the pandemic, the CNTD activity will be resumed," shows an ADR press release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, an essential step in the process of Romania's digital transformation is the strengthening of the collaboration relationship between the public sector and the private environment. The National Council for Digital Transformation is a consultative forum, but also a technical body, within which public service institutions, together with private organizations in the IT industry and civil society will draw the right path towards a digital Romania, strongly connected to the partner states within the EU and NATO."CNTD's mission as a digital agora is to debate and determine the steps that the Romanian public administration and IT industry must take to bridge the gap between our country and other European countries," reads the document.CNTD will also contribute to increasing the degree of transparency of public administration decisions, ensuring the information, consultation and active participation of Council members in the process of drafting strategic documents and regulations with effects on the process of the Romanian economy and society's digital transformation.The ADR's vision for the development of CNTD is to strengthen the dialogue between public and private, through the concerted approach of the know-how of the IT&C industry, of the latest researches in the field of innovative technologies and of the development directions of the public sector.From 2020 to date, more than 300 private and civil society organizations have become members of the CNTD.