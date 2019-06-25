 
     
Administrative Code not perfect, will get to Parliament and have necessary corrections

Inquam Photos / George Calin
parlament vot plen camera deputatilor

The Administrative Code is not perfect, yet it is a piece of legislation that will reach the Parliament and corrections all the political actors will find necessary will be provided to it, on Tuesday said the Regional Development Minister Daniel Suciu, at the end of the gov't sitting, potrivit agerpres.ro.

The gov't in its Tuesday sitting adopted the Administrative Code through an Emergency Ordinance (OUG).

Daniel Suciu added that the piece of legislation includes regulations, procedures for the validation of the local counselors' tenures elected via a court ruling and not through the decision of a validation committee.

As for the age allowances for mayors, Minister Suciu argued that for 15 years they had no right "not even to a long service allowance" and had a series of bans.

"The day the Government decides to cancel all of the special pensions, then a decision will be made to cancel the age allowances for mayors," the minister stressed.

