Adrian Mutu, new head coach of CFR Cluj football team

On Wednesday, the CFR Cluj football club officially installed former international Adrian Mutu as head coach, left vacant after the termination of the contract with technician Andrea Mandorlini.

"Performance meets experience, and common desires turn into an unshakable goal! We are starting a new chapter in which we will have on the technical bench one of the greatest footballers Romania has had. Starting today, Gruia will become "home" for Adrian Mutu, the new coach of our team", CFR Cluj informs in a press release published on its official website, agerpres reports.

The team states that the team's objectives remain the same.

"With the experience accumulated both as a former great player and as a technician, together with the categorical performances of our team in recent years, we are starting on a new road, yet with the same goals! Welcome, Adrian, we wish you as many successes as possible along with CFR Cluj," the press release also says.Mutu last coached the Azeri team Neftci Baku between July 11 and December 24, 2023. Previously, he also managed the U21 team of the Al Wahda club (United Arab Emirates), FC Voluntari, the Under-21 team of Romania, FCU Craiova 1948 and FC Rapid.The CFR Cluj football team announced, on Wednesday, on its official Facebook page, the amicable termination of coach Andreea Mandorlini's contract. Returning to Gruia after almost 13 years, on June 16, 2023, the Italian technician sat on the bench of the Cluj team in 27 games, a period in which he ticked off, in all competitions, 11 wins, 9 draws and 7 defeats.