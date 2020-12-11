AEP representatives - meeting with OSCE/ODIHR members; report of election observation mission - in February

The final report of the observation mission of the recent parliamentary elections in Romania will be published in February next year.

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES by Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) on Friday, an AEP delegation met with members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe - Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) that conducted the election observation mission for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6.

The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission was the continuation of the evaluation mission of the parliamentary elections organization, initiated in September of this year, the AEP states.

Friday's discussions focused on the presentation of the preliminary report on the parliamentary elections in 2020, shows the quoted press release, the AEP representatives clarifying some aspects regarding the electoral process both outside the country and on the Romanian territory.

"The main recommendation of the OSCE/ODIHR delegation was the drafting of an Electoral Code, bringing together the normative acts that make up the legislation in the field of organizing different types of elections in Romania, something that corresponds to the commitment undertaken by the AEP to continue improving the electoral architecture in accordance with the values, the mission and the vision assumed," reads the release.