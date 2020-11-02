 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

AEP: Requests for reimbursement of 150 M lei electoral expenditures for local elections

AEP
AEP Autoritatea Electorala Permanenta

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that the requests submitted on behalf of the candidates in the local elections for reimbursement of electoral expenses, until October 28, accounted for 150,010,713.06 lei.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, AEP will inform about the amounts that were reimbursed, after the completion of the control of the financing of the electoral campaign for the election of the local public administration authorities that took place on September 27, 2020.

The deadline for submitting the requests for reimbursement of expenses incurred during the election campaign for local elections was October 28.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.