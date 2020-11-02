AEP: Requests for reimbursement of 150 M lei electoral expenditures for local elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that the requests submitted on behalf of the candidates in the local elections for reimbursement of electoral expenses, until October 28, accounted for 150,010,713.06 lei.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, AEP will inform about the amounts that were reimbursed, after the completion of the control of the financing of the electoral campaign for the election of the local public administration authorities that took place on September 27, 2020.The deadline for submitting the requests for reimbursement of expenses incurred during the election campaign for local elections was October 28.