Agricultural area affected by drought up to 683,527 hectares, in 37 counties, and Bucharest

The total area affected by the drought reached on Monday 683,527 hectares, in 37 counties (out of 41), and Bucharest, according to the data communicated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The main autumn crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 189,267 hectares, barley, sorghum, oats, rye - 29,761 hectares, rapeseed - 26,766 hectares. The following spring crops are also affected: corn - 253,074 hectares, sunflower - 128,601 hectares, soy - 19,241 hectares, forage plants - 18,864 hectares, told Agerpres.

The situation of the affected areas for which reports of findings have been drawn up is being finalized at the prefectures for the harvested autumn crops for which reporting was completed on August 30, 2022. MADR specifies that there may be changes to some crops in terms of the affected area, after the centralization of the minutes sent by the prefectures, thus resulting in smaller areas compared to previous reports.

The only counties not affected by the drought are: Bistrita-Nasaud, Covasna, Harghita and Sibiu.