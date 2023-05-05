AgriMin Daea online discussion with Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Sadiki regarding sheep export

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea held a videoconference meeting on Friday with Moroccan Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests Mohamed Sadiki, the topic of the meeting having been Morocco's need to import sheep and the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), a Memorandum of Understanding is being drafted between the two countries on foreign trade issues.

"The MADR official expressed his appreciation for the increased interest shown by the Kingdom of Morocco for the Romanian sheep market, stating that a large part of the activity of Romanian farms can represent an example of good practice in the livestock sector at European level. Furthermore, minister Daea gave assurances that our country grants a special importance to export rules on animal welfare during transportation," the Facebook post said.

Romania ranks 2nd in terms of sheep population in the European Union and the MADR is seeking to increase it, in order to be able to capitalize on the resources that our country has, and from this point of view, the state is using all available instruments to develop the sector and support sheep farmers to capitalize on the products obtained in the farms they have in various areas of the country.

The two counterparts agreed that in the next period they will intensify their efforts for the approval of the veterinary certificate model for live sheep by the veterinary authorities of the two countries, and subsequently, a delegation made up of Moroccan businessmen and government officials will pay a visit to Romania in order to pave the way for practical cooperation.